Arcadia Round Barn Finds a Way to Share Music

ARCADIA – Saturday morning music is back at the Arcadia Round Barn, thanks to technology. Oklahoma musicians Buffalo Rogers and Marco Tello will kick off the first Facebook Live concert Saturday, April 4, at 10:30 am. on the Arcadia Facebook page.

“The Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society board wisely decided last month to close the Round Barn due to the Covid-19 threat, even before government officials mandated the closure of non-essential institutions,” music coordinator Joe Baxter said. “We want to keep our volunteers and visitors safe, but we also need music more than ever to lift our spirits as we adjust to the isolation.”

April 4 will feature singer-songwriter Buffalo Rogers.

April 11 will feature multi-instrumentalist Marco Tello.

Morning Music hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click here to find the Arcadia Round Barn Facebook Group.

Cushing musician Rick Reiley will bring Morning Music on April 18, and Amanda Cunningham and Nellie Marie Clay will perform via Facebook on April 25.

“Many of the musicians who support the Round Barn with a free concert every year are professionals who are now without income,” Baxter said. “People who watch their virtual concerts this month will be able to donate to the performers online.”

An inaugural member of the Deep Fork District of OK Route 66, the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society relies on donations and gift shop sales to maintain the Route 66 icon, which was built in 1898. Donations to the barn can be mailed to P.O. Box 134, Arcadia, OK 73007.

The Round Barn is closed until at least May 1 under current coronavirus guidelines. Information about re-opening of the barn and rescheduling of live music concerts will be posted on the Arcadia Round Barn Facebook page. For more information, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.