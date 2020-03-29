Sunday, March 29

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

SOURCE: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

As of this advisory, there are 429 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Garfield, Rogers, Seminole and Texas counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There is an additional death in Oklahoma: One in Oklahoma County: a male age 50-64

There are 16 total deaths in the state.

Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” Executive Order remains in place thru April 30 for all 77 counties in Oklahoma, requiring those over the age of 65 as well as immunocompromised children and adults to shelter at home unless getting groceries, attending a medical appointment, or participating in a daily exercise.

The Stitt administration and Oklahoma hospitals are together working on a plan to increase ICU capacities by 40%. In addition, the Governor on Friday requested FEMA to begin a survey for additional locations where the State could expand hospital locations for treating COVID-19 patients. More details will be released in the coming days.

The State has expended its public-private partnership with labs to increase overall capacity for processing COVID-19 tests, to include new partnerships with Regional Medical Laboratory (RML) in Oklahoma City and Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) in Austin, in addition to the ongoing partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO).

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 429 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative* 1205 Hospitalizations 140 Deaths 16

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-29 at 7:00 a.m.