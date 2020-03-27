Tragic Shooting Death in Luther

UPDATE below …

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning in the 18000 of NE 234/Sorghum Mill Road.

OCSO Public Information Officer Mark Myers reports that a 911 call came in at 7:30 am Friday morning of a shooting. The victim died and the suspect is in custody.

While the investigation continues, and families are notified, there is no identifying information available at this time of the victim or the suspect.

The Luther Register confirmed the suspect was taken into custody in the Town of Luther, away from the shooting scene, without incident.

No motive has been offered for the shooting.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the suspect and victim might have been roommates, and this was NOT the result of a break-in, and the scene is secure.

Witnesses are being interviewed and authorities pledge they will share more information when they can.

The location is just west of Luther Road on Sorghum Mill Road.

UPDATE 10:50am: The suspect was taken in custody in Luther at the home of Chris Hill, the minister of the Luther Church of Christ. He told The Luther Register that the suspect, whom we are not identifying until released to do so, told him that he first went to the Luther Police Department to report the shooting, but there was no answer there so he went to Hill’s home. Hill had helped in the past with mechanic work and spiritual mentoring.

The suspect then immediately called 911 and reported the shooting.

Hill said everyone is fine and safe at his home. He commended OCSO and the Luther Police Department for their kindness, professionalism and courteousness during the process of arresting the suspect and interviewing him. An Oklahoma City television station included a misleading picture of Hill’s home in its coverage, but the shooting occurred north of Luther.

No confirmation yet on the identify of the victim.