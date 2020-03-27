Suspect and Victim Identified in Luther Shooting

An apparent fight between roommates led to a fatal shooting north of Luther Thursday morning, investigators said.

Thomas Kendall Anderson, 52, has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first degree murder, according to Oklahoma County jail inmate records. Anderson faces charges in relation to a shooting in Luther Friday morning at his home at 18700 Sorghum Mill Road/NE 234.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to the scene and found 39-year-old Bryan Collins dead in the home with a shotgun wound to his back.

OCSO said Anderson left the scene of the shooting after the crime, and went to his pastor’s home. Anderson was taken into custody there and deputies recovered a shotgun from the vehicle he drove from the crime scene.

Anderson was arrested at the home of Chris Hill who is the minister at the Luther Church of Christ. Anderson reportedly cooperated with authorities.

Friends and family of the victim agonized for hours before the tragic news was confirmed.

OSCO said investigators believe there was a dispute between the two men that escalated, and ended with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.