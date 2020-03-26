Luther is Essential

The argument can be made that all of Luther’s businesses are essential. While many fall into the state’s official “essential” list like the Luther Feed Mill, restaurants and stores that sell food and are limiting customers to ten persons. Others have closed like Rustic Farm, Beth’s Baubles & Bits and Luther Hardware.

Still others like the Luther Insurance Agency are pivoting their business to continue serving their clients, wrote Mitz Habben on our Luther Register Facebook check-in post. “The Luther Insurance Agency is closed to public except by appointments but have been swamped with quotes and business on the phone and online thank you to all of our customers!”

There’s fresh pizza and grocery items at S&H Mercantile, open daily 6 am – 9 pm. The Dollar General is open and limiting customers to ten persons. Several delivery trucks were lined up Thursday morning and shelves were full.

When Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered dine-in options closed in Oklahoma County, DJ’s BBQ did a quick pivot and opened their walk-up window and adjusted hours of 11 am – 2 pm for lunch and dinner hours of 5 pm – 8 pm.

Despite a short interruption of service while the Town’s water was shut off Thursday because of ongoing water main replacement, Sonic is open, but their picnic area is closed. Happy Hour is as usual.

Farmstead Cafe at 116‘s market is open and offers Made In Oklahoma products including Marak Milk, deli items including chicken salad and Luther caviar, All Hat beef, honey and other staples. Plus the restaurant offers curbside and local delivery. Farmstead also added another night of Fresh Meals To Go takeout options.

Our Town Eatery made a transition when their dining room closed to offer curbside and delivery. Plus, OTE will bring back its pizza on Friday. Nina Jessen commented on Luther Register’s FB post with a raving review, “Just picked lunch from y’all today! Grilled cheese and chicken quesadillas were just as delicious at home as they are in your restaurant! We plan on making a weekly effort to grab some to-go grub! Thanks for keeping us all fed!”

At the Chicken Shack, the popular restaurant that draws many Route 66 adventure seeks, the good-natured message is “eat more chicken.” Following guidelines, the restaurant is making all food to go, but with a twist, offering its big back yard for waiting. Who knew that the Shack’s yard was made for “social distancing.” Eddy Gochenour invites his guests to have a “beer wait” in the yard, or maybe some iced tea while their food is packed up.

BancFirst continues to serve clients. The lobby and drive-thru is open. Apple Creek Learning Center has some availability for walk-in care for children.

Brew 66 is making good use of its drive-thru with coffee, drinks and food. And its Blessing Pantry is still available on the porch on Dogwood. Main Street Nutrition is offering curbside service.

Opus Entertainment is following CDC guidelines and not hosting events at the moment, but Stephanie Smith said their side business, A-Z Handyman X-Press is helping keep things disinfected and sanitized.

Speaking of Events. Luther’s venues are working with brides and doing a lot of rescheduling at Eleven Oaks Ranch, Broken Horn Ranch and Esperanza Ranch. Over at Cairn Ridge Ranch, where you can have a birthday party with llama, or book horseback riding lessons, owner Olivia Richardson hopes to be open again soon. Meanwhile, she has baby llama Icy to entertain her.

There are certainly other businesses around town, doing their own “pandemic pivot,” or hoping to come back stronger than ever after the coronavirus health threat gets the all clear. Meanwhile, it is evident that Luther businesses and residents are taking all precautions and abiding by regulations as evidenced by empty parking lots, keeping social distance, washing hands and sheltering at home as much as possible.

Finding ways to help, Felicia Pringle continues making masks, including an order for more than 100 for the Edmond Fire Department. She’s also making some for the Luther Police Department and Fire Department. Other local seamstresses and embroiderers in town like Jamie Harwick of Glassic Designs and Barbara Carpenter of BD Creations are also making masks.

As Billy Jeffries of DJ’s BBQ said, “We are sorry for any inconvenience and we appreciate all of you for your support during these hard times. It saddens us that we won’t get to visit with our wonderful customers, but we will get through this temporary crisis and rise above. Thank you all again for your small town support!”

Stay safe everyone!

