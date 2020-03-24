Luther School Board Approves Pay for Support Staff

Four Luther School Board members and the Superintendent spaced themselves apart, practicing social distancing, to conduct a Special Meeting on Monday.

They quickly approved an item to pay support personnel for ten days during the state forced closure during the coronavirus crisis. Hourly workers who are not on contract like certified teachers and administrators will be paid through April 6 whether they work at the school or not.

Although statewide public schools are closed until April 6, word from the State Superintendent circulated later on Monday that school likely will be closed for the rest fo the school year.

During the closure through April 6, no work is allowed to take place at the school district except for the “business office” which is the superintendent’s office and the cafeteria where breakfast and lunch packets are being made available to every student, Superintendent Barry Gunn said. He said groundswork, deep cleaning, maintenance and other work will be available after this first closure to keep hourly school staff working.

Indeed, other plans are being developed to continue education as much as possibly outside of the brick and mortar structures.

On Monday, about 80 large baggies filled with cereal, milk, a sandwich and other items were handed out to vehicles at the elementary school.

Gunn said some deliveries were also being made for students who might be food insecure. Superintendent Barry Gunn said Luther Elementary has 65% of students who are eligible for free and reduced lunches and for the summer food program.

Meanwhile, there are questions and plans being made during this unprecedented global health emergency. School Board President Steve Broudy pledged transparency and frequent communication to keep parents and students informed.