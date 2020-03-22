Making Medical Masks in Luther

Luther resident Felicia Pringle spends much of her work time creating things for her successful business, Felicia’s Country Corner. She’s on Etsy and social media, and is a sought after vendor for shows like The Luther Pecan Festival and Old Chicken Farm Vintage Barn Sale and Affair of the Heart.

She was looking forward to her first Heard on Hurd in Edmond until the March 21 season opened was cancelled because of measures to promote social distancing due to the coronavirus spread. With booked shows cancelled and postponed, Felicia is using her extra time to make masks to help health-care workers during the coronavirus crisis.

She has already made more than 80 masks, just in a few days. Her friend, Wendy Young, helped with the mask assembly line over the weekend. Both Felicia and Wendy, owner of Punk Rock Cowgirl, have booths and merchandise at Rustic Farm in Luther. Rustic Farm is housed in the old Engels Store building, a location on the Naitonal Historic Register.

“I’ll be sewing as long until people tell me they don’t need them,” she said. The masks are for hospital personnel, first responders or anyone that asks for some.

With a global shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), a call for seamstresses to make fabric masks has been growing and Felicia put her skills and stash of fabric to work. Felicia is donating the masks, but she is also keeping her stock available for online shopping at her Etsy store, and for future shows, including a couple of toilet paper shortage inspired tea towels!

