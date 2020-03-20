CommunityGovernmentHealthTown

Town of Luther Meeting Modifications

Letter from Luther Mayor Jenni White

The following is a letter from Luther Mayor Jenni White regarding public meetings.

 

Luther Residents,

The Town of Luther Board of Trustees has canceled the Special (Planning) Meeting for both the Town and Luther Public Works Authority (LPWA) to be held March 26th at 6:30pm at Town Hall (108 S. Main).

At this time, the Board expects to hold our Regular (Statutory) Meeting for Town and LPWA Tuesday, April 14th as scheduled for 7:00pm at Town Hall.

During the interim if an emergency requires Board action, we will make arrangements to meet electronically as allowed by temporary modifications to the Open Meetings Act (nondoc). We will most certainly notify the public of such a meeting and the way in which it may be viewed in keeping with our strong commitment to public transparency and accountability.

As always, should you desire to speak to me – or any Board member – please call Town Hall for our contact information (405-277-3833) or visit
http://townoflutherok.com/elected-officials/.
Town Hall will remain open during regular hours for all business (8:00am to 4:30pm).

Sincerely,
Jenni White
Mayor

