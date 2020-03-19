Learning Through Play at Apple Creek During Coronavirus

Luther-If the rain moves on out, there’s going to be a “super fun mud day” at Luther’s Apple Creek Learning Center on Thursday. We all might need a good mud fight to let off some coronavirus-related anxiety. Hopefully all parents remembered to send a full change of clothes for their children who will spend the day at the child care facility.

While other schools and businesses have closed or implemented social distance measures to avoid spread of the virus, the state has encouraged day care facilities to remain open to aid parents who are still able to work, particularly in health care. Apple Creek owner Darci Bolner said her teachers, parents and students, from babies to elementary students are up to the challenge.

“We have hand sanitizer outside for families and staff to use before before putting in their code and entering the building. We have taught the kids a more appropriate and lengthy hand washing technique and supervise that more closely. We check temperatures of teachers and children upon arrival each day,” she said.

Apple Creek will celebrate its 15th anniversary in October. Bolner put her passion, training and education in early childhood to fulfill a need for families in Luther, and became a leader in the business community.

Bolner said that some Apple Creek parents are already facing layoffs, shortened hours or losing jobs related to closures during the coronavirus crisis.

In uncertain times, Apple Creek is focusing on keeping the routine with some intensity to following sanitation recommendations and social distancing, and having some fun. There might be some mud pies!

And with school out until April 6, 2020, Bolner said they’ll help with education too. “We are also looking into curriculum ideas for each grade level so that we can offer children study time each day as well as lots of time to explore and learn about the world around them through play.”

