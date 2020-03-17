Luther’s Brew 66 Offers Blessings Pantry

Take what you NEED, and leave what you can. Spread kindness ❤️🍩☕️ if you NEED anything specific please message us and we can do our best to make it happen. We have a drive thru so we will remain OPEN! ❤️☕️🍩.

Brew 66 in Luther won social media today with its viral post about setting up a Blessing Pantry, right there on their porch at the small shop on Dogwood, west of the Dollar General in Luther.

“I was scrolling Instagram and it came up that a store in North Carolina had one set up and I thought it was such a great idea,” Brew 66 owner Rachael Payne told The Luther Register. “I figured with us being such a small town it would be easy to get the word out and get people supplies they may need instead of them having to venture out for them. When I went back to add the tote there was already another 20-30 cans of food!”

Brew 66 also has a coffee truck. Payne said she has lost a half dozen gigs as a result of events being canceled during the coronavirus closures.

She said It was much better to focus on something positive and hope to make up business later, and not fret too much about the downturn in business. The Pantry of Blessings was the positive thing to focus on. Before it was all set up, Payne said donations started pouring in with toilet paper, canned goods, baby items like wipes and cleansers. There was even some pet food up for grabs. She put it all in a watertight bin to protect from the rain.

Folks are welcome to help themselves.

Take what you need. Leave what you can. Spread kindness. – Brew 66

Like many Luther businesses, Brew 66 is abiding by recommendations by the CDC and Oklahoma government leaders, while also serving the public, and continuing with practiced and through sanitation. Brew 66 serves coffee, donuts and several other menu items and has a drive-thru window.

