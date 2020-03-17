Letter from Luther Mayor on Coronavirus

A letter from Luther, Oklahoma, Mayor Jenni White to Luther residents. (3/17/20)

At this time, though we are monitoring the situation, the Town Board will not close any facilities or impose limits on the number of people using Town businesses, though we recommend that any groups meeting in Town follow current CDC guidelines.

March 17, 2020

Luther Residents,

Yesterday afternoon (3-16-20) I had the opportunity to listen to a call from the Governor to the state’s Mayors.

The Governor explained that he declared a State of Emergency for Oklahoma in response to COVID-19 in order to make it easier for health care facilities to be able to get needed supplies and allow the Small Business Administration to provide loans for businesses hard hit by lack of business due to the virus.

…

The Governor went on to say that he will not require establishments to close at this time, but that all Oklahomans should be heavily encouraged to practice the sound advice being stressed by all public health officials:

· Do not gather in groups of 50 or more (10 or more according to the latest information from the CDC),

· Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently,

· Do not touch your face with anything other than clean hands,

· Do not shake hands with others or stand closer than three feet when visiting,

· Do not leave your home if you have a fever and/or other symptoms,

· In addition, if you are immunocompromised, over the age of 65 or have serious underlying conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of exposure

· Other tips can be found here on the CDC website

At this time, though we are monitoring the situation, the Town Board will not close any facilities or impose limits on the number of people using Town businesses, though we recommend that any groups meeting in Town follow current CDC guidelines.

We expect and hope that every Luther citizen will use their own good judgement while in Town and interacting with others and be conscientious of their actions and the possibility of infecting others in their home and our community.

We are thoroughly committed to the safety of our citizens and we will reach out again if circumstances warrant, otherwise, our Town’s emergency responders are here for you if you have an emergency of any kind.

Jenni White

Mayor

Luther, Oklahoma