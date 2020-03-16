What’s open, what is closed? Luther’s Reaction to Covid-19

Will Rogers told us “if we don’t like the weather in Oklahoma, stick around for a minute and it’ll change.”

What would Will say about the coronavirus? Monday brought new waves of cancelations, postponements, public proclamations, and contingency plans on contingency plans. We are calling it the pandemic pivot as businesses duck and weave to stay afloat, while honoring the growing list of restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On top of that, it’s rainy and Spring Break. And are they saying we might have a freeze later this week? But that’s another rant entirely.

While most Luther businesses remain open as usual for now, Luther Public Schools students learned their break will last at least until April 6. No classes. No activities. The closure, mandated by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, did not bring directives about spring state testing, programs and whether the days will be made up. Also up in the air – the prom, athletics, graduation? Time will tell as that all gets worked out. Prom in June? Why not, rather than no prom?

Other casualties from the day- the Luther Emergency Preparedness Fair was canceled and the Wildhorse 5K will likely be canceled. The group planning the Alumni Weekend over Mother’s Day weekend, is also looking at rescheduling. The library is also closed.

This is exercising our ability to be flexible and hopeful. Just ask our young friends about that who got sent home from Oklahoma Youth Expo livestock show on Sunday night.

Down the road in Arcadia, the board governing the Round Barn voted to close, for now.

Board members of the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society have made the decision to follow the recommendations of local and federal officials and close the Arcadia Round Barn until further notice. The board is concerned for the health of its loyal volunteers as well as the visiting public. The closure will include the cancellation of live music concerts scheduled for the coming weekend. An announcement will be sent to the news media and posted on the Round Barn Facebook page when it is deemed safe to re-open the Route 66 attraction.

A drive around Luther Monday afternoon found customers as usual at S&H Mercantile, Rock N Vapes, Our Town Eater, The Highdy Hole and Chicken Shack. Sonic and the feed mill were busy and the hardware store, insurance and tag agent had cars out front. The neon OPEN light shined at Main St. Nutrition. While the shelves were a little sparse at Dollar General, we heard the supply truck rolled in just before dark.

Lots of shops around town are closed on Mondays but are planning to be open Tuesday.

“We are just hanging tight over at Brew 66, following the guidelines and recommendations from the professionals and the CDC,” said Brew 66 owner Rachael Payne. “We take pride in having a clean and safe environment and luckily have a drive through to keep business flowing!”

Farmstead Cafe will be emphasizing its “to go” services along with curbside and delivery options.

While the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced ten positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, none are in Luther.