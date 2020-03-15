Update: SITUATION COVID-19

The following is from a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at Thursday, 11:06 am, March 19, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There has been one death attributed to COVID-19, a male in his 50s in Tulsa county.

The OSDH has partnered with 211Oklahoma to provide quick access to the COVID-19 hotline by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone.

There continues to be a shortage of complete testing kits, delaying the availability of test results. Due to this critically low supply, OSDH is working with health care providers to prioritize test completion for vulnerable populations which are as follows: Clusters of individuals who are experiencing symptoms, such as nursing homes. Individuals age 60 or older Children or adults who have compromised immune systems

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing or fever, please contact a health care provider for guidance or call 2-1-1 to speak with a state medical professional. During this time, remain isolated, drink fluids and rest. Only go to the emergency room if you are part of a vulnerable population or if symptoms worsen. If you have been tested by a medical provider, and are not part of a vulnerable population, there will be a delay in test results.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is strongly recommended that everyone observe social distancing and sanitation guidelines to avoid spread to vulnerable populations.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 44 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative 466 PUIs Pending Results 250 Hospitalizations 4 Deaths 1

COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 2 05-17 0 18-49 21 50-64 13 65+ 8 Total 44 Age Range 0-79 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Male 21 Female 23 Total 44

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County* Canadian 2 Cleveland 8 Custer 1 Grady 1 Jackson 1 Kay 2 Logan 1 McClain 1 Oklahoma 18 Pawnee 1 Payne 1 Stephens 1 Tulsa 5 Washington 1 Total 44

COVID-19 Cases by County

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-19 at 07:00 AM.

The following is from a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at Tuesday, 11:12 am, March 17, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory (Tuesday, 11 am, March 17), there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

At this time, all test results conducted through the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. Test status or results will not be provided by phone. If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing procedures.

Testing materials remain in short supply. Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test. Those individuals who are uninsured may call 211 for community resources.

OSDH encourages people who need to engage with state agencies to visit the agency’s website to learn more about online options rather than visiting state agency offices. Please visit Oklahoma.gov for a directory of state agencies and links to their websites. For birth certificates, please apply online at MyOklahoma.ok.gov or VitalChek.com For WIC benefits, please click here. For existing SoonerCare members, please visit mySoonerCare.org to apply and manage benefits.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 17 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative 247 PUIs Pending Results 82

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County Canadian 2 Cleveland 1 Jackson 1 Kay 2 Oklahoma 6 Payne 1 Tulsa 3 Total 17

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 0 05-17 0 18-49 8 50-64 5 65+ 4 Total 17 Age Range 20-69 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

County COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 6 Male 11 Total 17

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/17/2020 11:00 a.m.

The following is from a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at Monday, 11:21 am, March 16, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to please stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.

OSDH also encourages people who need to engage with state agencies to please visit the agency’s website to learn more about online options rather than visiting state agency offices. Please visit Oklahoma.gov for a directory of state agencies and links to their websites.

Pursuant to recommendations from the CDC, OSDH also recommends avoiding mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

The COVID-19 hotline is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 10 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative 174 PUIs Pending Results 29

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County Canadian 1 Cleveland 1 Jackson 1 Kay 1 Oklahoma 2 Payne 1 Tulsa 3 Total 10

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 0 05-17 0 18-49 4 50-64 3 65+ 3 Total 10 Age Range 20-69 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

County COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 5 Male 5 Total 10

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/16/2020 6:00 a.m.

SUNDAY MARCH 15, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.

County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.

Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.

We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.

The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.

County COVID-19 Cases by County Cleveland 1 Jackson 1 Oklahoma 1 Payne 1 Tulsa 3 Total 7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 0 05-17 0 18-49 3 50-64 3 65+ 1 Total 7 Age Range 20-69 yrs

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

County COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 5 Male 2 Total 7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

