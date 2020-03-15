Sunday Update: SITUATION COVID-19

The following is from a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at 11:21 am, March 15, 2020
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
- Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.
- County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.
- Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.
- We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.
- The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.
|
County
|
COVID-19 Cases by County
|Cleveland
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Oklahoma
|1
|Payne
|1
|Tulsa
|3
|Total
|7
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020
|
Age Group, Years
|
COVID-19 Cases*
|00-04
|0
|05-17
|0
|18-49
|3
|50-64
|3
|65+
|1
|Total
|7
|Age Range
|20-69 yrs
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020
|
County
|
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Female
|5
|Male
|2
|Total
|7
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020
Get updates from the Oklahoma State Department of Health here.