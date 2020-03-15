Sunday Update: SITUATION COVID-19

The following is from a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at 11:21 am, March 15, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.

County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.

Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.

We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.

The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.

County COVID-19 Cases by County Cleveland 1 Jackson 1 Oklahoma 1 Payne 1 Tulsa 3 Total 7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 0 05-17 0 18-49 3 50-64 3 65+ 1 Total 7 Age Range 20-69 yrs

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

County COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 5 Male 2 Total 7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 3/15/2020

