Sunday Update: SITUATION COVID-19

March 15, 2020
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

The following is from a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, at 11:21 am, March 15, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

  • Three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are in Cleveland, Payne and Tulsa counties. There are currently seven cases in Oklahoma.
  • County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing.
  • Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.
  • We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider.
  • The COVID-19 hotline is open Sunday from Noon-6 p.m. The number is 877-215-8336.

County

COVID-19 Cases by County
Cleveland 1
Jackson 1
Oklahoma 1
Payne 1
Tulsa 3
Total 7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020

Oklahoma State Department of Health

Age Group, Years

COVID-19 Cases*
00-04 0
05-17 0
18-49 3
50-64 3
65+ 1
Total 7
Age Range 20-69 yrs

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020

County

COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Female 5
Male 2
Total 7

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 3/15/2020

Get updates from the Oklahoma State Department of Health here.

