Edgar Cruz To Kick Off Round Barn Concert Series

Edgar Cruz at the Arcadia Round Barn, March 22

ARCADIA – A free concert by acclaimed Oklahoma City guitarist Edgar Cruz will kick off the Elm Tree Concert Series at the Arcadia Round Barn.

Cruz will perform from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 22 beneath the giant elm tree on the north side of the Round Barn. Picnic tables are available, and concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Joe Baxter, who coordinates the live music at the barn, has assembled a stellar lineup of Oklahoma musicians for the Sunday afternoon series, including several who helped kick off the inaugural season in 2019. Concerts are held once or twice each month. See schedule below.

New this year will be the ever-popular Red Dirt Rangers, who will perform on June 21. Also on the schedule are Baxter’s band, The Regular Joes, who will play on May 3. Terry Ware and the Shambles will close out the series on Sept. 27.

Cruz is a classical and fingerstyle guitarist who has recorded nearly 20 CDs in styles ranging from classical to flamenco to pop to jazz. He is perhaps best known for his fingerstyle arrangement of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Edgar has been a great friend to the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society, donating his time for a concert every year to help us maintain the barn built in 1898,” Baxter said. “His performances are one of our biggest events of the year.”

The Round Barn is six miles east of Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

For more information about music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.

For more information about music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.  

