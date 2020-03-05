Wash your hands, and other Oklahoma COVID-19 Information

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt opened a Thursday news conference about health preparations related to the Coronavirus, Covid-19, saying there are zero cases of the rapidly spreading virus in Oklahoma. He said six Oklahomans had tested negative.

Gov. Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Health Director Gary Cox spoke at length about the state’s preparedness for managing public health, with assurances that they are ready should the virus make it to our state.

They said the State Health Department website is a clearinghouse of information about Covid-19 in Oklahoma, along with resources about symptoms, testing and prevention. There is also information about travel and about gatherings in crowds. They also said information is rapidly changing and being updated.

“It is very important for Oklahomans to know we are prepared, we have a plan. With even one case in Oklahoma, we will work toward public safety,” he said. Stitt also wanted to remind people that there have been 18,000 deaths in United States related to the flu this year. “We’ve got to keep that in perspective. We are prepared,” he said.

A hotline will soon be available to answer public question about the Covid-19, the number was not shared but the website likely will have the information eventually.

Gov. Stitt’s office shared his news conference on FB Live, (audio is difficult to hear).