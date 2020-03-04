ArcadiaDeep Fork District

Singing about the March wind at Arcadia Round Barn

Rachel Lynch featured artist on March 7

dawnshelton 13 hours ago
0 11 Less than a minute
Rachel Lynch

ARCADIA – Oklahoma City singer-songwriter Rachel Lynch will provide Morning Music on March 7 at the Arcadia Round Barn. Lynch will perform from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in the downstairs museum of the barn located in Arcadia on Route 66.

Songs about the wind will be on tap during Sunday’s March 8 Round Barn Rendezvous.

Arcadia Round Barn
Arcadia Round Barn’s Joe Baxter

Singer-songwriter Joe Baxter, who coordinates the music at the barn, will perform “Rain on the Wind,” a song from his latest album. Musicians who join Baxter for the jam session are encouraged to embrace the breezy days of March by bringing a song about the wind or that has the word “wind” in the title.

Round Barn Rendezvous is from noon to 4 pm on the second Sunday of the month in the loft of the barn.

Admission is free to the museum and all musical programming, but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which was built in 1898 and now operated by the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society.

The Round Barn is open every day from 10 am – 5 pm. For more information about live music, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.

Tags
dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

Arcadia Hosts “Christmas in the Country”

November 27, 2018

Morning Music Features TZ Wright and Anne Luna

January 15, 2019

All-holiday program on tap for December Round Barn Rendezvous

November 26, 2018

Down Home Oklahoma featured at Arcadia Round Barn

October 11, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker