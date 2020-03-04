Singing about the March wind at Arcadia Round Barn

ARCADIA – Oklahoma City singer-songwriter Rachel Lynch will provide Morning Music on March 7 at the Arcadia Round Barn. Lynch will perform from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in the downstairs museum of the barn located in Arcadia on Route 66.

Songs about the wind will be on tap during Sunday’s March 8 Round Barn Rendezvous.

Singer-songwriter Joe Baxter, who coordinates the music at the barn, will perform “Rain on the Wind,” a song from his latest album. Musicians who join Baxter for the jam session are encouraged to embrace the breezy days of March by bringing a song about the wind or that has the word “wind” in the title.

Round Barn Rendezvous is from noon to 4 pm on the second Sunday of the month in the loft of the barn.

Admission is free to the museum and all musical programming, but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which was built in 1898 and now operated by the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society.

The Round Barn is open every day from 10 am – 5 pm. For more information about live music, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.