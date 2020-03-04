Fundraising Run for Luther’s Wildhorse Park

The Luther Parks Commission wants you to run for Wildhorse Park. A 5K and Fun Run will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, to raise money to update the park. Registration is open for the event here.

Special thanks to Wildhorse 5K and Fun Run sponsors Haskell Lemon Construction, The Eldridge Family, Main Street Nutrition and Kandi Malphrus from Providence Realty.

The idea for a race has been brewing for a long time. When we asked Luther Track and Cross-Country Coach Stan Higdon if he would help, he said yes, assuring the race would be “well-run” and fun. It is bittersweet that Coach Higdon has announced his retirement from Luther Public Schools at the end of the year, and hope many of his alumni will come back to run for him one more time.

The 5K race will begin at the high school track and then the course will head toward town over to Wildhorse Park and then finish back at the school. Hand-timed, awards will go to the top three finishers in the women’s race and the top three in the men’s race. The first 100 5K participants are guaranteed a t-shirt with original design by local artist Morian Grady. Cost for the 5K is $25, while the Fun Run is just $5 per runner or walker.

Dr. Rosemarie Strong, a member of the Luther Parks Commission, the race will not only raise money for the park but will welcome the spring season to our beautiful town. “Wildhorse 5K is an event for all – seasoned runners, beginning runners, walkers, families with children in strollers. We wish for this event to bring delight and joy to all who participate. Let’s come together to enjoy outdoor Oklahoma and celebrate good health for all,” she said.

After the run, participants are encouraged to stick around for the Luther Emergency Preparedness Fair, also held at the high school. The event to share information about safety during emergencies and severe weather will bring a helicopter to the grounds, along with fire trucks and other gear that kids of every age will like to see up close.

The Emergency Preparedness Fair is from 10 am – 2 pm. Food trucks and fun activities will also be featured.

Sign up here for the Fun Run or 5K, and invite your friends to come too.