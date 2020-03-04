Baumgarten Announces Senate Race

Brandon Baumgarten, a Shawnee Republican, announced his candidacy for the State Senate seat held by fellow Republican Sen. Ron Sharp. He is the second candidate to announce a campaign to represent citizens in District 17 that includes Luther, Shawnee, north east Oklahoma City, Harrah, Choctaw, Jones and McLoud.

In a campaign news release, Baumgarten stated “he wants to help remove unnecessary government regulations that are strangling businesses and continue making Oklahoma a Top 10 state. He believes in a limited government and is 100% Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, and Pro-Trump. Brandon is a faithful follower of Christ and he and his wife are actively involved in their church community where Brandon serves as the Youth & Music Minister at Hazel Dell Baptist Church in McLoud.”

Baumgarten’s news release said, “As a small business owner with lots of experience in communication and leadership and as a former State FFA President, an organization representing more than 25,000 people statewide, I’ve had the honor of learning a ton about leadership. Good leaders have a heart that cares for the people they serve. Similarly, candidates running for office just to be running seem to end up causing chaos in our government. Good Leaders are selfless, and my hope is to serve the people of Senate District 17 with that heart of service, selfless spirit.”

He is the second Republican to announce a race Sharp’s seat. Caleb Foshee announced his candidacy earlier this year. Official filing dates for state and county elected office are April 8 – 10, 2020. The primary will be held June 30, 2020.

Baumgarten announced a campaign kickoff event on March 28 at Broken Horn Ranch in Luther.