Best of 405 Luther Pecan Festival

February 28, 2020, is the last day to vote for the Luther Pecan Festival in the Best of 405 contest of events, restaurants, photographers – like Haley Weathers aka Haley Dawn Photography also nominated – and more. We were honored just to be nominated and are riding the momentum.

“When I think about our Pecan Fest – where we started with a little idea in 2017 and pulling off our first fest that year, and then the amazing success and FUN of our third festival in 2019 – it makes me so happy and proud of our town,” said Dawn Shelton, founder Luther Pecan Festival.

She said it was surprising and exciting to be named to the list. “We are nominated with some big time must-attend fantastic events that I’ve enjoyed attended many times. For our new little festival to be in that company, give me perma-smile!”

We could not have the Luther Pecan Festival without our sponsors. Thanks again to our 2019 sponsors who believed in our plans and gave us a monetary or in-kind services to put on this event including major sponsors BancFirst, OGE and Farmstead Cafe.

This recognition is also a little bittersweet as we remember the work and passion our dear friend Lela Carter gave to founding the Luther Pecan Festival. Lela was our dear friend, organizational wizard and rock who left us too soon when she passed away in January 2019. “I think Lela would be so thrilled, and so proud of her granddaughter Paige Seknicka who sold out of her pecan pies that benefitted Infant Crisis Center. I miss her. Thank you Lela!”

Thanks also to the many volunteers and friends who helped organize and volunteer for the festival. It takes a village!

The recognition also gives us a lot to look forward as we plan our 2020 Luther Pecan Festival on November 21! Mark your calendars. And let us know what you want to see this year. Art, pecans, music, food … we will have it all as we celebrate one of the biggest speciality crops in Oklahoma and the best our small town has to offer.

Here’s a look back at some “best of” photos from Luther Pecan Festival.