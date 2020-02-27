Luther Adult Prom is Saturday

What better way to celebrate Leap Day 2020 than to attend an adult prom in Luther? Organized by Opus Entertainment, the second annual adult prom, to be held at Broken Horn Ranch, will have a Great Gatsby theme for the February 9, 2020 event.

Opus Entertainment, operated by Josh and Stephanie Smith, are thrilled with the excitement buzzing around the event. Stephanie said the response has been great from all ages (over the age of 21 years) for the costumed-event. “As an entertainment company this is what we specialize in and we love putting on fun events to give back to the community. So win/win!”

A portion of the proceeds from the bar, provided by Top Shelf Bartending, will be donated to the volunteer Luther Fire Department. Being able to support the fire department is one of the reasons that Jessica and Kevin Schrimsher were one of the first ones to buy tickets to the prom.

Jessica said she and her husband love to dress up, and although costumes are not required for the prom, she said she can’t wait to see all of the flapper dresses and other styles from the Roaring Twenties.

“Josh and Stephanie put so much time and effort into this event and everything they do for this town. They are always doing things for others and trying to make Luther better. I love that they decided to create an event like this for our town to come together and just have fun,” said Jessica Schrimsher.

The event will be catered by The Chicken Shack, hosted by Broken Horn Ranch. Entertainment from Opus Entertainment and DJ: Short B. Door prizes include a massage from Nurture You Spa (Wellston), cash and more.

The adult prom is at Broken Horn Ranch, 19680 N Luther Road, Luther, OK, Saturday from 7 pm – 11 pm. Tickets are $100 CASH at the door/COUPLE (bring your ID)! Tickets before Saturday, call or text Stephanie 405-412-3394.

“The Prom has everything you need; food, drinks, and of course, dancing! I especially love that a portion of the proceeds are going to our fire department. Some of my very good friends are on the department and to be able to give back at least a little to them after the sacrifices they make every day to keep our town safe is awesome,” said Jessica.