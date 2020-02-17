CommunityHealth

Health Fair Saturday at Luther’s Methodist Church

By Pastor Patricia Johnson, Luther United Methodist Church

Luther, OK – What better way to recognize February being American Heart Month than with a Health Fair?As the church we encourages a completely healthy person — spiritually, physically and mentally. 

What do you think are some of the most common health concerns of our community?  Earlier this month, a group of health-minded professionals gathered to discuss this. Consensus determined, the top all important: Heart disease,  diabetes, depression, and dementia.  Information on these topics as well as many others of interest, such as suicide prevention and Alzheimer’s will be at the Health Fair at the Luther United Methodist Church, February 22nd from 10 am – 2 pm.

There will be Registered Nurses on site to monitor your blood pressure and blood glucose levels as well as a wide variety of health information for you to take home with you. Healthy snacks too! Plan to bring your family and friends for a great experience! No registration is required.

Luther United Methodist Church is located on the corner of S Birch and SW Second.

