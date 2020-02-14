OBITUARY: Wanda Theola Austin

Wanda Theola Austin (85) went to be with our Lord February 11, 2020. She was born July 5, 1934, in Hobart, Oklahoma to Leroy and Fern Walker. She worked for Gulfstream as a machinist until she retired in 1993. Family was her life. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She loved her family very much and would give the last shirt off her back if needed. She loved buying gifts on sale and giving them to family. She loved to cook and bake from scratch.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Fern; Husband, Warren Walker; one brother, David Walker; two sisters, Vestina Merrell and Mary Blackwood; granddaughter, Jennifer Mell, and great grandson, Daniel Maynard.

She is survived by her son, Troy Pringle and wife, Denise of Oklahoma City; three daughters; Beverly Mayabb of Oklahoma City; Debra Pringle of Yukon; and Pamela Hall and husband Walter of Moore; two brothers; Leroy Walker of Tuttle; and Donnie Walker of Tribbey, Oklahoma, and sister, Joyce McWaters of Oklahoma City. She is also survived by grandchildren Vince Mayabb of Oklahoma City; Shane Mayabb of Yukon; Lori Walls of Oklahoma City; Dustin Pringle and wife, Rachel of Jacksonville, Florida; Desiree McDonald and husband, Phillip of Moore; Felicia and Tina Pringle of Luther; Kerri Alston and husband, David of Yukon; Jason Maynard and wife, Sierra of Argyle, Texas; James Maynard and wife, Reagan of Oklahoma City and Marilyn Anderson and husband, Chris of Oklahoma City. She is also survived by 25 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other family and friends.

A Funeral service for Wanda will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 104 N Cedar, Luther, OK. Arrangements by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.