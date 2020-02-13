CommunityDeep Fork DistrictPecan Festival

Luther Represented in Best of 405 Contest

Luther Pecan Festival and HaleyDawn Photography

dawnshelton 27 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Luther Pecan Festival, photo by Immersive Memories

The Luther Pecan Festival and HaleyDawn Photography are Luther representatives named this week as finalists in 405 Magazine’s 2020 Best of 405 contest. Online voting continues through February 28 for the nominees in a variety of categories. Haley Roy’s business is a finalist in the Portrait Photography category. Note: the entry lists her business as “Haley Weathers.”  The Luther Pecan Festival is a finalist in the cultural event category.

Luther Pecan Festival, photo by Immersive Memories
HaleyDawn Photography

Held in November to help celebrate the local pecan harvest, one of Oklahoma’s valuable specialty crops, the Luther Pecan Festival will hold its fourth festival on November 21, 2020. It draws pecan farmers from all around the state, and pecan pie bakers too for the annual Pecan Cook-Off. Proceeds from the cookoff and auction benefits the local community organization, 4 Our Community, that serves Luther public school students and teachers with supplies and other needs.

The one day event, a production of The Luther Register, is made possible with volunteer help and generous sponsors including BancFirst and OGE, along with local companies Main St. Nutrition, Great Plains Veterinary Clinic, Farmstead Cafe, Thermal Kat Heating & Air Conditioning, Triangular Silt Dike, Dump Depot and AiroSurf Communications.

The Luther Pecan Festival also features more than 50 local artists and artisans who showcase their art and products that range from paintings, iron, quilts, jewelry, boutiques, skincare, crafts and more. Food trucks, live music and hosting by Opus Entertainment, and even a llama and horses from a local ranch are part of the event that also celebrates Luther’s unique retail and food scene including independent restaurants The Chicken Shack, Farmstead Cafe, Our Town Eatery and DJ’s BBQ.

The Luther Pecan Festival car show, organized by DJ’s BBQ, is a big draw for visitors.
Pecan Pie Winners from the 2019 Luther Pecan Festival.
Miss Eastern Oklahoma County Mid-Del Teen and Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert.

Other area businesses nominated in the Best of 405 contest include Ruzycki Farms in Jones, Butcher BBQ in Wellston and Designer’s Brew in Arcadia (Edmond). These businesses are also located in the newly formed Deep Fork District of OK Route 66, a new marketing initiative to promote Rt 66 towns that including Arcadia, Luther, Wellston, Warwick, Chandler, Davenport and Stroud.

Please vote for these business, and leave a shout out in the comments for your favorite business that needs a vote. You can vote once a day through the end of the month. 

Thank you for reading. Please support the work of the Luther Register and community journalism through your secure online gift, through PressPatron. 

