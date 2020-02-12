Boydston Handily Wins Luther School Board Seat

Luther school district voters chose Kevin Boydston to fill an open seat on the Luther Board of Education. Luther native Boydston, a metro fire chief, avoided a runoff election by capturing 64% of the vote over his two challengers.

“I’m running for school board because I want to invest my time in Luther Public Schools and supporting the needs of our children and preparing them for life skills. I want to be part of the great leadership we have at Luther Schools and help meet the needs of our teachers and school staff,” said Boydston.

Boydston said in his campaign that his experience in emergency management as well as his administrative experience could be helpful on the school board. “I’m one who will listen and see to understand both sides of situation,” he said.

In unofficial returns, Boydston captured 231 votes to Clint Rayburn’s 118 votes and Jon Sanchez’s 14 votes out of the 363 votes cast. The winner of the contest had to capture a majority of the vote to avoid an April runoff election. Boydston will take office at the March meeting.

School district voters are asked to go back to the polls on April 7 to cast ballots for another school board seat. Brandon Rogers and Gerald McCauley will be on that ballot. Rogers was appointed to the seat by school board members last year to fulfill the unexpired term of former member CJ Cavin who moved out of the district.

Some of the nine Luther school district voting precincts saw fewer than 20 voters during the day, however total voter turnout at 363 votes is on par with most school board elections, according to results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, The last school board election in April, 2019, brought 375 voters out who re-elected Sherri Anderson over challenger Justin Wood with 75% of those votes.

Boydston pledges to be “100% in the best interest of our students and school staff. Every decision I make will directly affect my kids. The safety of our kids will be my upmost interest. I will do my best to lead our school in the right direction to the best of my ability. I have a huge heart for Luther Schools and my town. I want to see our children, school, and town thrive and flourish,” he said.

In other election day news, voters in Choctaw defeated two propositions for city street improvements, while Wellston school district voters overwhelmingly approved two bond proposals for school improvements that ranged from technology upgrades to improving athletic facilities.

