SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION TUESDAY

Are you headed out to vote Tuesday? The election for a seat on the Luther School Board is Tuesday, February 11. Three candidates are vying for the seat to succeed Ray Stanfield.

If one of the candidates receives a majority of the votes, he will win the seat. If not, the two top vote getters will re-appear on the April 7 ballot, when voters will also choose between Brandon Rogers and Gerald McCauley for another board seat.

Watch Luther Register for election results Tuesday after the polls close at 7 pm.

