ELECTION 2020: Sharp Draws Primary Challenger

The state senator who represents Luther will face a primary opponent. Choctaw Republican Caleb Foshee announced his candidacy to unseat Senator Ron Sharp who has served since 2012.

Senate District 17 represents a large swatch of Pottawatamie County, including populous Shawnee, as well as rural parts of Eastern Oklahoma County including Harrah, Choctaw, Nicoma Park, Jones, as well as Luther.

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy to serve Senate District 17. Eastern Oklahoma and Northern Pottawatomie Counties deserve someone who will fight for them on all fronts, including student centered solutions in education and less government regulations in order to spur economic development.”

Caleb Foshee, chief operating officer at a commercial/industrial electrical contracting company was previously a Command HR Director for the US Air Force and a Regional HR Director for the Indian Health Service. “I’ve dealt with the clutter and bureaucracy of government service and in my current job I feel the impact to businesses and their employees due to government regulations and reporting. We need to take the handcuffs off of the largest job creators in our state – small business owners.”

“If elected, my first priority will be to take a holistic approach in representing the district. I do not intend to be a single-issue legislator who becomes known for being entangled in one issue, at the expense of my constituents being served on all issues that personally and district-wide affect them.”

“Another pillar of my campaign is that every life is precious, from conception to natural death. This includes both babies and elders, but also includes people like single mothers, the poor, and veterans who might be struggling with mental health issues. Every person’s dignity must be protected.”

“We need a new generation of Patriots who will take a stand to protect our individual rights. There is currently legislation in the Capitol that seeks to repeal Constitutional Carry and otherwise limit our right to bear arms. This will only affect law abiding citizens – not those who perpetrate gun violence.”

Foshee grew up in Eastern Oklahoma County, graduating from Jones High School in 1998 and Oklahoma State University in 2003. He is also a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Caleb, his wife of 16 years, Britton, and their four children reside in Choctaw.