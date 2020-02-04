WANTED: Luther Code Enforcement Officer

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

Town of Luther, OK – Full-Time Code Enforcement Officer

The Town of Luther is growing! Less than 20 minutes from Oklahoma City and Edmond on Historical Route 66, we are actively promoting local economic development. Effective code enforcement is a vital part of our plan. We are seeking a full-time Code Enforcement Officer. This is a permanent position. The Town of Luther’s benefit package includes paid training, employer paid health and life insurance for the employee, and voluntary dental and vision benefits.

Qualified applicants must have a valid Oklahoma Driver’s License and possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Code Enforcement or related experience is a plus.

The starting pay is for this position is from $11.00 to $13.00 per hour, depending on experience.

Application and Job Description are available at Town Hall, 108 S Main, Luther, OK 73054, and on our website at www.townoflutherok.com.

Submit application and signed copy of job description to:

Town of Luther, Attention: Town Manager, PO Box 56, Luther, OK 73054, deliver to Town Hall at 108 S Main, Luther, OK 73054, or submit application via email to [email protected] with “Code Enforcement” in subject line.