Register by February 7 to Vote in Presidential Primary

(Oklahoma City) –The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for Oklahoma’s Presidential Preferential Primary election is Friday, February 7, but State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is urging all voters to verify their registration.

Voters who have moved to a new county or need to register for the first time can download an application at elections.ok.gov. Applications are also available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.

“Even if you’re already registered to vote, it’s important to make sure your registration is up-to-date and that you know where your polling place is. You can find your polling place, change your party affiliation, make limited address changes and request an absentee ballot all in one location using our OK Voter Portal,” Ziriax said.

The OK Voter Portal can be found on the State Election Board website. Online changes must be submitted no later than Friday, February 7.

Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than February 7. You can also submit your completed application to any tag agency that issues driver’s licenses or state IDs.

The Presidential Preferential Primary is Tuesday, March 3.

For more information about registering to vote or updating your registration, contact your County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 522-6624. For press and media inquires, contact Misha Mohr, State Election Board Public Information Officer at [email protected] or (405) 522-6624.