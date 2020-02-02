Luther School Board Candidate Forum

The three candidates vying for one seat on the Luther Public School will participate in a Candidate Meet & Greet on Wednesday, February 5, from 6:30 – 7:30 pm, at Our Town Eatery in Luther.

The event will offer a casual opportunity to meet candidates Kevin Boydston, Clint Rayburn and Jon Sanchez. Each candidate will introduce themselves and then the answer questions from attendees. The restaurant, 121 S Ash, will be open for those who want to order dinner. The candidate event is scheduled to end at 7:30 pm before the restaurant closes at 8 pm. Special thanks to the candidates for their patience as we struggled to find a time that matched schedules.

The election is coming up quickly. Registered voters go to the polls to select a school board member on February 11. If one of the candidates win 50% of the vote plus one more, they will be elected. If not, then the top two vote getters will face-off in the April 7 election, in which voters will also choose between candidates for that seat. Those candidates are Brandon Rogers and Gerald McCauley.

Produced by The Luther Register, the candidate event is another in a series of similar events including the 2019 school board election, and the Oklahoma state house and county candidate event in 2018.

If you can not come to the event, submit your questions here and we will ask for you.