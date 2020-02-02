CommunityEducationElection 2020

Luther School Board Candidate Forum

Wednesday evening at Our Town Eatery

dawnshelton 2 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

The three candidates vying for one seat on the Luther Public School will participate in a Candidate Meet & Greet on Wednesday, February 5, from 6:30 – 7:30 pm, at Our Town Eatery in Luther.

The event will offer a casual opportunity to meet candidates Kevin Boydston, Clint Rayburn and Jon Sanchez. Each candidate will introduce themselves and then the answer questions from attendees. The restaurant, 121 S Ash, will be open for those who want to order dinner. The candidate event is scheduled to end at 7:30 pm before the restaurant closes at 8 pm. Special thanks to the candidates for their patience as we struggled to find a time that matched schedules.

The election is coming up quickly. Registered voters go to the polls to select a school board member on February 11. If one of the candidates win 50% of the vote plus one more, they will be elected. If not, then the top two vote getters will face-off in the April 7 election, in which voters will also choose between candidates for that seat. Those candidates are Brandon Rogers and Gerald McCauley.

Produced by The Luther Register, the candidate event is another in a series of similar events including the 2019 school board election, and the Oklahoma state house and county candidate event in 2018.

If you can not come to the event, submit your questions here and we will ask for you.

dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

Septemberfest, chuck wagon

Septemberfest Highlights “Oklahoma” Musical

August 29, 2018
Unincorporated Oklahoma County

Do you want to know more about the jail?

December 2, 2019

LUTHER: Best Freewheel Host Town

June 22, 2018

Weekend Plans: LUTHER LOCAL SHOW

February 18, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker