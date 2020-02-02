Luther HGTV Small Town Takeover Application Tools

Luther has answered the call from HGTV Small Town Take Over. The town-wide effort was answered to compete to be featured on the television network’s new show to renovate an entire town. A crowd photo shoot Friday afternoon brought together hundreds of students from Luther Public Schools, parents, teachers, business owners, volunteers, town leaders and neighbors. The effort also drew a helicopter from an Oklahoma City TV station.

HGTV, #HGTVHomeTown, said, “Applicants should strive to highlight aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique — including distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street.”

Luther has it all. Beautiful buildings, homes and historic places including the Threatt Filling Station, in Luther, on Route 66. The Threatt Station, is on the National Register of Historic Places, along with the Engels Store, now Rustic Farm on Main Street.

Threatt Filling Station, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1915 on State Highway 7, which became U.S. 66, by Allen Threatt Sr. on land homesteaded by the family during the Oklahoma Land Run. The station later added a grocery and cafe known as “The Junior.” The long-vacant property has been in the Threatt family for over 100 years. (Oklahoman.com).

Now to the next step in the process in which everyone can help, APPLY BEFORE TUESDAY, FEB. 4