Luther HGTV Small Town Takeover Application Tools

Deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 4.

dawnshelton 58 mins ago
Luther's application for HGTV SMALL TOWN TAKE OVER. Photo by TJ Arnold.

Luther has answered the call from HGTV Small Town Take Over. The town-wide effort was answered to compete to be featured on the television network’s new show to renovate an entire town. A crowd photo shoot Friday afternoon brought together hundreds of students from Luther Public Schools, parents, teachers, business owners, volunteers, town leaders and neighbors. The effort also drew a helicopter from an Oklahoma City TV station.

Luther Oklahoma community joins to apply for HGTV Small Town Takeover

HGTV,  #HGTVHomeTown, said, “Applicants should strive to highlight aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique — including distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street.”

In Luther on Route 66, the Threatt Filling Station was the first black owned service station and rest stop on historic Route 66. Artwork developed by Shellee Graham

Luther has it all. Beautiful buildings, homes and historic places including the Threatt Filling Station, in Luther, on Route 66. The Threatt Station, is on the National Register of Historic Places, along with the Engels Store, now Rustic Farm on Main Street.

Threatt Filling Station, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1915 on State Highway 7, which became U.S. 66, by Allen Threatt Sr. on land homesteaded by the family during the Oklahoma Land Run. The station later added a grocery and cafe known as “The Junior.” The long-vacant property has been in the Threatt family for over 100 years. (Oklahoman.com).

Pam Simmons owns Rustic Farm on Main Street , housed in the former Engels Store, on the historic register. In the background are storefronts for Farmstead Cafe, Urban 66 and Beth’s Baubles & Bits. al Photo by TJ Arnold.

Now to the next step in the process in which everyone can help, APPLY BEFORE TUESDAY, FEB. 4

FROM HGTV. Show us:

• A place that you think needs a makeover. i.e. a diner, coffee shop, home or playground.
Read more about Luther here.

• A tour around town—the places that need help and the people who love this town.
Feel free to use any pictures of Luther posted here at lutherregister.news, or use your own! Thanks to Megan Garrett (LPS Senior) for shooting  our “stock photos” showcasing the best of her homwtown.

• Anywhere your town needs love and what you love about it.
HGTV will love your own spin on why they need to come to Luther for the Home Town Takeover!

The application asks for your name, number and email, to give your own pitch for Luther to get on the show, photographs and a video.

Here is the link to the application: HGTV SMALL TOWN TAKEOVER APPLICATION

Here is the video produced by Billy Hofegartner of Shutter Up Media who donated his time.
Click the link and download: Luther Take Over 720 Note: you might have to download the file here. 

Here is the video on YouTube: LUTHER HGTV SMALL TOWN TAKEOVER
Link to KWTV News9 Story: THANK YOU KWTV
News9.com – Oklahoma City, OK – News, Weather, Video and Sports |
Link to KOCO 5 Story: THANK YOU KOCO

Luther Town Trustee Terry Arps. Luther is part of Route 66.
Luther’s Softball Team Represents.
Members of the award-winning Luther High School marching band were part of the rally for HGTV Small Town Takeover.
Thank you for cheering on your home town Luther FFA!
Luther's Wildhorse Park
Luther Pecan Festival, photo by Immersive Memories
Luther Pecan Festival, photo by Megan Garrett
mg luther gym
photo by Megan Garrett
One of the abandoned houses in Luther
CARSHOW at Luther Pecan Festival, photo by Megan Garrett
Remainder of the historic site of Booker T Washington High School
Rustic Farm, a building on the National Historic Register, photo by Megan Garrett
photo by Megan Garrett
Main Street, photo by Megan Garrett
Luther Pecan Festival, photo by Megan Garrett
Luther's Wildhorse Park

Special thanks to Josh and Stephanie Smith of Opus Entertainment, Billy Hofegartner of Shutter Up Media, Barry Gunn, supt, Luther Public Schools, LPS students, coaches, teachers, sponsors and parents, Luther business community, Town of Luther and Mayor Jenni White.

Thank you for reading. Support the work of the  Luther Register, community journalism and organizing with your secure online gift, through PressPatron. 

dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

