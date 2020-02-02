Luther HGTV Small Town Takeover Application Tools

Luther has answered the call from HGTV Small Town Take Over. The town-wide effort was answered to compete to be featured on the television network’s new show to renovate an entire town. A crowd photo shoot Friday afternoon brought together hundreds of students from Luther Public Schools, parents, teachers, business owners, volunteers, town leaders and neighbors. The effort also drew a helicopter from an Oklahoma City TV station.
HGTV, #HGTVHomeTown, said, “Applicants should strive to highlight aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique — including distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street.”
Luther has it all. Beautiful buildings, homes and historic places including the Threatt Filling Station, in Luther, on Route 66. The Threatt Station, is on the National Register of Historic Places, along with the Engels Store, now Rustic Farm on Main Street.
Threatt Filling Station, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1915 on State Highway 7, which became U.S. 66, by Allen Threatt Sr. on land homesteaded by the family during the Oklahoma Land Run. The station later added a grocery and cafe known as “The Junior.” The long-vacant property has been in the Threatt family for over 100 years. (Oklahoman.com).
Now to the next step in the process in which everyone can help, APPLY BEFORE TUESDAY, FEB. 4
FROM HGTV. Show us:
• A place that you think needs a makeover. i.e. a diner, coffee shop, home or playground.
• A tour around town—the places that need help and the people who love this town.
Feel free to use any pictures of Luther posted here at lutherregister.news, or use your own! Thanks to Megan Garrett (LPS Senior) for shooting our “stock photos” showcasing the best of her homwtown.
• Anywhere your town needs love and what you love about it.
HGTV will love your own spin on why they need to come to Luther for the Home Town Takeover!
The application asks for your name, number and email, to give your own pitch for Luther to get on the show, photographs and a video.
Here is the link to the application: HGTV SMALL TOWN TAKEOVER APPLICATION
Here is the video produced by Billy Hofegartner of Shutter Up Media who donated his time.
Click the link and download: Luther Take Over 720 Note: you might have to download the file here.
Here is the video on YouTube: LUTHER HGTV SMALL TOWN TAKEOVER
Link to KWTV News9 Story: THANK YOU KWTV
Link to KOCO 5 Story: THANK YOU KOCO
Special thanks to Josh and Stephanie Smith of Opus Entertainment, Billy Hofegartner of Shutter Up Media, Barry Gunn, supt, Luther Public Schools, LPS students, coaches, teachers, sponsors and parents, Luther business community, Town of Luther and Mayor Jenni White.
