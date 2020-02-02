CommunityEducation

Luther Alum Part of Award-Winning EOC Digital Media Team

Jeanette Nance, Executive Director, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Ben Hlavaty, Digital Media Instructor, EOC Tech Center Joey Mitchell, Brayden Beam, Lyric Lyric Morris, Hunter Ress, Digital Media Students, EOC Tech Center Taylor Henderson, Maintenance Division Engineer, OK Dept. of Transportation. Photo provided

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) together with Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has announced the 2019-2020 End Litter video winners.

The End Litter Video Contest is an annual competition in two divisions – high school and college. A team from Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center produced an award-winning 30-45 second video that covers the issues of litter and illegal dumping in Oklahoma. A panel of judges selected the finalists and an online vote selected the winner, EOC’s entry, “Our Town Oklahoma.”

The EOC Tech team received a $750 cash prize made possible by ODOT and ODEQ. The winners will also be recognized at the 30th Environmental Excellence Celebration on November 20, 2020, at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

The video was produced by Preston Master, Hunter Reed, Braydon Beam, Lyric Morris, Joey Mitchell (LHS Class of ’19) and supervised by Ben Hlavaty.

“I’m thrilled for my students. They are very excited to win the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful – End Litter Video Contest,” says Ben Hlavaty, Digital Media Instructor, “It’s a great experience for them to see hard work and dedication to their craft pay off.”

