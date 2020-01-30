Luther Police Bust Alleged Drug Ring

The Luther Police Department said it successfully served a search warrant on two locations within Town limits on Thursday, at 608 S Dogwood and 561 S Dogwood. LPD Captain Chris Fetters said three stolen vehicles, drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen firearms were recovered so far as the search continued late Thursday afternoon.

There was one arrest related to the case on Wednesday evening, he said. Edward Nielsen, 53, was booked into custody at 4 am Thursday, and reportedly bonded out sometime during the day.. He was booked on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (misdemeanor), possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He said marijuana and methamphetamines were seized, but the search warrants were still being executed late in the day. Another unnamed suspect was apprehended on a complaint of possession of a stolen firearm.

“The Luther Police Department will continue to aggressively stop drug trafficking and stolen property inside city limits,” Capt. Fetters said. He said today’s activities are part of an ongoing investigation.

Agencies assisting LPD included the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-Jurisdictional Anti-Crime Task Force.

Law enforcement vehicles began appearing on Dogwood early in the day. Ragsdale’s towing appeared late in the afternoon to recover the stolen vehicles, including a motorcycle reported stolen out of Carney.

Both addresses are within blocks of Luther Elementary School. Superintendent Barry Gunn said LPD communicated with the school throughout the day to ensure student safety. Mr. Gunn said all schools remain locked at all times, and school personnel were extra aware today, and students did not go outside. School buses and pickup proceeded as usual.

UPDATED at 5:13 pm to name suspect and include additional arrest.

