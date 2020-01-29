OBITUARY: Remembering Dora Lyon

Eldora Irene Lyon (Dora) 97, of Wellston, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020. She was born January 3, 1923, in New Orleans, to Joseph and Madeline Pheiffer. While Dora was here, she cared deeply for her family and friends. Dora enjoyed many things such as going to church and worshiping the Lord. She loved listening to music, dancing, telling funny stories and jokes to family and those whose path crossed hers. Dora also enjoyed spending holidays with family and friends, especially during Christmas when she would dress up as Mrs. Claus with her late husband who dressed as Santa.

Dora is preceded in death by her husband Harold Lyon, one son John Lyon, one brother and two sisters. Dora is survived by two sons; Larry Lyon (Deborah) and Mike Lyon (Deborah); four daughters, Mary Dunham (Jim), Linda Olsen (Ron), Joann Pride (Mark) and Lisa O’Feery (Jerry); grandchildren, Cody Lyon, Windy Jolly, Marilyn Wilkins, Tina Spence, John Gainer, Kenneth Boudreaux, Joe Boudreaux, Leslie O’Feery, and Matthew O’Feery; great grandchildren, Mikinlee Jones, Nick Hines, Kristopher Hines, Harlee Jones, Kodi Lyon, Lauren Banks, Caroline Gibson, Chance Spence, Donavan Bates, and Zoe O’Feery; great-great grandchildren; Khaleesi Banks and Karmine Gibson, as well as a host of other family and friends.

A viewing will be Friday, Jan. 31,2020, from 7 pm to 9 pm at Boydston and Bailey Funeral Home

105 S. Main Luther, OK 73054.