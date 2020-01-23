CommunityEducation

Say Yes to the Dress, community collects dresses for Daddy-Daughter Dance

It started with a closet clean-out. Ashley Wilds looked at the three dresses in her daughters’ closet, just hanging there. It got her thinking about the upcoming Daddy-Daughter Dance sponsored by the Luther Parent Teacher Committee.

“At the dance, some girls have fancy princess dresses and some girls don’t. I am not sure if that’s a personal choice from the girls or more a financial choice for the family. I just knew that our dresses are doing nobody any good over-running my closets with poof and tule. I know some high schools do prom dress donations but not very many do things for the little girls,” said Wilds.

Naturally her next move was to talk to her friend, Stephanie Smith about the idea. “I asked Stephanie because she and Josh are the first people I think of when I think of people helping others,” said Wilds.

The Smith Family at the Daddy-Daughter Dance

Stephanie and her husband, Josh Smith own Opus Entertainment and like many in our community, the Smiths never hesitant to jump in to help a family, help a cause or help our community.

Naturally, Stephanie was all in on Ashley’s idea.

“Tug at my heart? I LOVE when someone wants to help others and if I can jump in and assist I’m there! Ashley & her family are at all the fundraisers around and always willing to help out! So I’m excited about teaming up with her on this! Personally I know dresses can be pricey and every girl deserves to feel like a princess in her life,”  said Stephanie Smith.

Dress drop-off location at Main St Nutrition.
Drop off dress donations for little girls at Luther Town Hall

Next thing you know, Stephanie and Ashley got a whole community in on the project. Racks and boxes have appeared at many Luther businesses including Main St. Nutrition and Beth’s Baubles & Bits and at Town Hall for the Dress Drive. Please comment if you have an additional collection spot around Luther.

It’s all for the dance that is scheduled on March 28. PTC President Sabrina Krone said she loves Ashley and Stephanie’s idea and it makes planning the annual event a little more exciting.

She said the event is open to PreK through Sixth graders with a SPRING theme.

Stephanie said they will announce a “shop” date soon, where girls can come pick out a dress and try some on at the beautiful studio space at Magnolia Rose on Main Street.

