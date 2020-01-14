Motorcyle Donation Tops Luther FFA/4H Auction

News Release by Sydney Mohr, Luther FFA

Luther 4-H and FFA are proud to announce the annual trophy auction, which will be held at the commons at Luther High School on January 20, 2020. The annual event includes a dinner and auction and is a great way to promote your business because donators will be recognized at the Luther FFA and 4-H Local Livestock Show.

The event always includes a dinner, but this year, thanks to the generosity of many generous FFA and 4H fans, the delicious barbecue will be complimentary (with donations accepted). Luther’s own DJ’s BBQ will prepare the dinner with help from sponsors Oklahoma Pork Council, US Foods, Head Country BBQ Sauce and Luther Dollar General.

Among the hot ticket auction items are a motorcycle donated by Jane Kierson. It is a 2007 Yamaha V Star 650 and the winning bid gets the title that night. Always popular, FFA and 4H students are contributing to the event with their hand-made items including a fire pit, flower arrangements and decorative signs.

Linn Loveless is a longtime supporter of Luther FFA and 4H and is among the team working hard for the event.

“We are providing the dinner for donations only and just asking everyone stay and support the FFA and 4H members. We have some awesome items! Of course the motorcycle! We have several baskets that are being donated by local businesses and members to auction off. Just a few are a Mary Kay basket, an Oklahoma Basket with items from Oklahoma, a Pampered Chef basket, a Red and Black Spa basket. We also have gift certificates that have been donated, Tumbling 5 BBQ sauce, 1/2 Butcher Hog which will include processing,” said Loveless.

She said other items include a strawberry basket from Luther’s McRay Farms. All of the auction items will offered in a silent and/or the live auction.

Dinner is at 6 pm and the auction begins at 7 pm. Remember, the dinner is free, but donations will be accepted, or maybe you can throw some extra funds at your favorite auction items.

Check out the Luther FFA/4H Facebook Page for information about auction items.