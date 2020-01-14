CommunityEducationUncategorized

Motorcyle Donation Tops Luther FFA/4H Auction

Annual event to be held January 20

dawnshelton 2 days ago
0 193 1 minute read

News Release by Sydney Mohr, Luther FFA

Luther 4-H and FFA are proud to announce the annual trophy auction, which will be held at the commons at Luther High School on January 20, 2020. The annual event includes a dinner and auction and is a great way to promote your business because donators will be recognized at the Luther FFA and 4-H Local Livestock Show.

The event always includes a dinner, but this year, thanks to the generosity of many generous FFA and 4H fans, the delicious barbecue will be complimentary (with donations accepted). Luther’s own DJ’s BBQ will prepare the dinner with help from sponsors Oklahoma Pork Council, US Foods, Head Country BBQ Sauce and Luther Dollar General.

Among the hot ticket auction items are a motorcycle donated by Jane Kierson. It is a 2007 Yamaha V Star 650 and the winning bid gets the title that night. Always popular, FFA and 4H students are contributing to the event with their hand-made items including a fire pit, flower arrangements and decorative signs.

Linn Loveless is a longtime supporter of Luther FFA and 4H and is among the team working hard for the event.

“We are providing the dinner for donations only and just asking everyone stay and support the FFA and 4H members. We have some awesome items! Of course the motorcycle! We have several baskets that are being donated by local businesses and members to auction off. Just a few are a Mary Kay basket, an Oklahoma Basket with items from Oklahoma, a Pampered Chef basket, a Red and Black Spa basket. We also have gift certificates that have been donated, Tumbling 5 BBQ sauce, 1/2 Butcher Hog which will include processing,” said Loveless.

She said other items include a strawberry basket from Luther’s McRay Farms. All of the auction items will offered in a silent and/or the live auction.

Dinner is at 6 pm and the auction begins at 7 pm. Remember, the dinner is free, but donations will be accepted, or maybe you can throw some extra funds at your favorite auction items.

Check out the Luther FFA/4H Facebook Page for information about auction items. 

Tags
dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

To interview or not to interview for a new superintendent

February 14, 2017

School Board Special Meeting

March 24, 2016

Puppies

April 20, 2017

Luther Schools Closed Tuesday

April 2, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker