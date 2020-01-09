CommunityFirePoliceTown

LUTHER TOWN HALL OPEN HOUSE

Main Street Transforming

dawnshelton 2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Luther Town Hall moved. The town’s seat of government is settling into its new offices for utility services, police department, fire chief office, town manager, court room and meeting space that are located across the street from its former long-time location on Main Street. Basically, they moved from the moldy dilapidated former movie theatre on the west side of Main, to the remodeled former home of BancFirst at 108 S Main on the east side of the street.

When the bank outgrew its former location and pursued building a new bank on Route 66 east of town, a negotiation allowed the bank to purchase the land that was town-owned, and part of the deal was the Town acquiring the Main Street building. It was a process that began in 2017. The new BancFirst opened in the summer of 2019, and after renovations by Holman Construction to transform a bank to a Town Hall, the move of town staff and operations happened in December.

To sum up how the transition has been to the new space, Court Clerk Niki Taylor said, “we love it!”

An Open House is planned to show off the new space on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, before the Town Board’s regular monthly meeting. The Open House is scheduled from 5:00 to 6:45 pm. Town Officials say everyone is invited to the Open House and the meetings of the Town Board and Luther Public Works Authority that will begin at 7 pm.

Town Hall is open for business Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm.

If you would like to bring a plate of cookies or a snack to the Open House, please contact Dawn Shelton at [email protected].

Tags
dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

More on Seventh Street

March 23, 2017

Salaries and budgets for Luther Town

June 3, 2016

Money in the Water

May 16, 2016

78 Years of Love, and a random act of kindness

August 6, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker