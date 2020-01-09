LUTHER TOWN HALL OPEN HOUSE

Luther Town Hall moved. The town’s seat of government is settling into its new offices for utility services, police department, fire chief office, town manager, court room and meeting space that are located across the street from its former long-time location on Main Street. Basically, they moved from the moldy dilapidated former movie theatre on the west side of Main, to the remodeled former home of BancFirst at 108 S Main on the east side of the street.

When the bank outgrew its former location and pursued building a new bank on Route 66 east of town, a negotiation allowed the bank to purchase the land that was town-owned, and part of the deal was the Town acquiring the Main Street building. It was a process that began in 2017. The new BancFirst opened in the summer of 2019, and after renovations by Holman Construction to transform a bank to a Town Hall, the move of town staff and operations happened in December.

To sum up how the transition has been to the new space, Court Clerk Niki Taylor said, “we love it!”

An Open House is planned to show off the new space on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, before the Town Board’s regular monthly meeting. The Open House is scheduled from 5:00 to 6:45 pm. Town Officials say everyone is invited to the Open House and the meetings of the Town Board and Luther Public Works Authority that will begin at 7 pm.

Town Hall is open for business Monday – Friday from 8 am – 5 pm.

If you would like to bring a plate of cookies or a snack to the Open House, please contact Dawn Shelton at [email protected].