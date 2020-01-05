Musicians Invited to Arcadia Round Barn

ARCADIA – Grab your guitar, fiddle, banjo or mandolin. Grab any acoustic instrument you have, especially if your New Year’s resolutions included playing more music. The first jam session of the year at the Arcadia Round Barn, in the Deep Fork District of Route 66, will be this Sunday.

Musicians are invited to the first Round Barn Rendezvous set for noon to 4:30 pm, on Jan. 12 at the Arcadia Round Barn.

Acoustic musicians are invited to bring their instruments and their songs for the monthly jam session in the beautiful loft of the barn. Admission is free, and coffee and cookies will be available for the musicians and their fans. Donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn.

Midwest City singer-songwriter Joe Baxter, who coordinates live music at the barn, said the January Rendezvous is the first of many great musical offerings planned for 2020.

Baxter is busy scheduling guest artists for Morning Music, held every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the downstairs museum of the barn. The Round Barn Ramblers, headed by Baxter, is the house band for Morning Music and will play through February, after which popular Oklahoma musicians such as Gypsy Twang, Marco Tello and Nellie Clay will appear on the schedule.

The Elm Tree Concert Series will be back for a second season of afternoon concerts beneath the giant elm tree on the north side of the Round Barn, featuring artists such as Terry Ware, And Then There Were Two and The Regular Joes.

The third annual ukulele festival is planned for June 14, and Baxter is also working to schedule events such as instrumental and songwriting workshops and a jam session featuring novelty instruments.

The nonprofit Round Barn is located six miles east of Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., staffed by volunteers. For more information about live music, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.