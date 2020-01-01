Fire Departments Extinguish New Year’s Day Grass Fire

With winds at about 20 mph on New Year’s Day, it was a fire worry day. Sure enough a grass fire erupted north of Luther in the afternoon prompting a short evacuation in the area of NE 234 and Dobbs.

Luther Fire Chief John Brown said the fire burned about 10 – 12 acres, half in an open field and half in the woods with limited access. “We made our way in to the head of the fire and were able to stop it two properties north of where it started,” he said.

Fire departments from Luther, Wellston, Jones, Hickory Hills and Oklahoma City responded. Structures were saved and there were no injuries, however, the flames burned the yard and trees up to the house of at least one residence.

As a precaution, neighbors left the area as the road was a dead-end, but remembered to take the new Year’s black-eyed peas off the stove first.

Neighbors were appreciative of the tremendous support from emergency responders. No cause has been announced yet, and the area will be monitored throughout the evening.

UPDATED: at 6:30 pm to include a quote from Luther Fire Chief John Brown.