Fire

Fire Departments Extinguish New Year’s Day Grass Fire

dawnshelton 3 days ago
0 267 Less than a minute
New Years Day Grass Fire

With winds at about 20 mph on New Year’s Day, it was a fire worry day. Sure enough a grass fire erupted north of Luther in the afternoon prompting a short evacuation in the area of NE 234 and Dobbs.

High winds contributed to the spread of the grassfire.

Luther Fire Chief John Brown said the fire burned about 10 – 12 acres, half in an open field and half in the woods with limited access. “We made our way in to the head of the fire and were able to stop it two properties north of where it started,” he said.

Fire departments from Luther, Wellston, Jones, Hickory Hills and Oklahoma City responded. Structures were saved and there were no injuries, however, the flames burned the yard and trees up to the house of at least one residence.

Friends and members of the Price family are grateful their home was saved.

As a precaution, neighbors left the area as the road was a dead-end, but remembered to take the new Year’s black-eyed peas off the stove first.

A grass fire burned several acres in north Luther on New Years Day.

Neighbors were appreciative of the tremendous support from emergency responders. No cause has been announced yet, and the area will be monitored throughout the evening.

UPDATED: at 6:30 pm to include a quote from Luther Fire Chief John Brown. 

dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

News Coming and Going

November 21, 2016

This is only a drill

October 25, 2017

Volunteer Departments tend to grass fire

December 3, 2017

When Lightning Strikes

July 25, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker