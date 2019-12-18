Arcadia Farmers Market Expanding Indoor Venue

ARCADIA – The Arcadia Farmers Market has expanded its indoor venue, welcoming Melissa Calvin, owner of The Feathery Crow, with handmade and vintage merchandise.

Calvin, who lives in Luther, is well stocked for shoppers with handmade girls’ hair accessories, handmade jewelry, antiques, vintage Christmas decorations, dreamcatchers made from fabric and lace, fabric chandeliers, and furniture handcrafted by her husband, Broc. Most of the items in her shop were made by Melissa Calvin, her mother, Cathy, her sister, Mandy, and sister-in-law Jasmine.

At the front of the store, which is located in the white stucco building just east of the Arcadia Round Barn, Arcadia Farmers Market vendors offer handmade holiday merchandise including ornaments, decorative pillows and fabric snowmen. Items designed for gift-giving include potted succulents, handmade candles and soap, 18-inch doll clothing and bedding and woven scarves, placemats and throws.

The Farmers Market recently added a line of pottery, baskets and decorative items made by Cherokee and Navajo artists and artisans. The Feathery Crow and the farmers market indoor venue are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm.

For information about becoming an Arcadia Farmers Market vendor, email Lori Seagraves at [email protected] or call 405-226-0346.