ArcadiaCommunityPecan FestivalTourism

Arcadia Farmers Market Expanding Indoor Venue

Luther's Melissa Calvin joins roster of artisans

dawnshelton 9 hours ago
0 41 Less than a minute
Melissa Calvin, Luther, is an artisan at the Arcadia Indoor Farmers Market.

ARCADIA – The Arcadia Farmers Market has expanded its indoor venue, welcoming Melissa Calvin, owner of The Feathery Crow, with handmade and vintage merchandise.

Calvin, who lives in Luther, is well stocked for shoppers with handmade girls’ hair accessories, handmade jewelry, antiques, vintage Christmas decorations, dreamcatchers made from fabric and lace, fabric chandeliers, and furniture handcrafted by her husband, Broc. Most of the items in her shop were made by Melissa Calvin, her mother, Cathy, her sister, Mandy, and sister-in-law Jasmine.

At the front of the store, which is located in the white stucco building just east of the Arcadia Round Barn, Arcadia Farmers Market vendors offer handmade holiday merchandise including ornaments, decorative pillows and fabric snowmen. Items designed for gift-giving include potted succulents, handmade candles and soap, 18-inch doll clothing and bedding and woven scarves, placemats and throws.

The Farmers Market recently added a line of pottery, baskets and decorative items made by Cherokee and Navajo artists and artisans. The Feathery Crow and the farmers market indoor venue are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm.

For information about becoming an Arcadia Farmers Market vendor, email Lori Seagraves at [email protected] or call 405-226-0346.

Tags
dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

Luther Pecan Festival Cookoff Details

October 23, 2018

Logan County Residents Asked to Serve on EMS Board

February 4, 2019

The Shack & The Service Center Prevented T-Day Hunger

November 24, 2017

Trial Date set for Kyle Whitmus

October 26, 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker