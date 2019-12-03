Five File for Luther School Board

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY DEC 4

At the close of filing, five candidates have submitted paperwork to run for the Luther School Board. The filling period was Monday – Wednesday at the Oklahoma County Election Board.

Candidates for Seat #5

Clint Rayburn, 38

Kevin Boydston, 41

Jon Sanchez, 45

Candidate for Seat #3

Brandon Rogers, 30

Gerald McCauley, Sr., 69

Back in September, Rogers, Sanchez and Rayburn had expressed interest in serving on the school board and applied to be appointed to the board to fulfill the unexpired term of CJ Cavin who left the district. The board selected Rogers who is running to fill the rest of the term. Sanchez and Rayburn filed for the full five-year term, while Rogers filed to have the opportunity to be elected by school district voters for the rest of the unexpired term.

State law dictates that if there are more than two candidates per seat, a primary will be held February 11, 2020, which is the case for the Seat #5 currently held by Ray Stanfield who did not file for re-election. Boydston, Rayburn and Sanchez will be on the February ballot together. If none of the candidates receive 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to the general election on April 2, 2020, where Rogers and McCauley will meet on the ballot.

Dennis Delano, 72, was the only candidate to retain his seat on the board of the Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center.