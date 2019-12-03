CommunityCrime

OCSO Investigates Fatal Shooting in Harrah

From a news release from OCSO.

(Oklahoma City) The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred December 2, 2019, around 10:45pm in the 19-thousand block of E. Wilshire Blvd. in Harrah, Oklahoma. The victim, a 24- year old white male walked down the driveway to speak with the suspects in a dark colored vehicle, and was shot in the head. The victim died immediately as a result of the gunshot wound. Currently, investigators are actively investigating the incident, trying to determine who the suspects were in the vehicle. We ask anyone with information about this homicide to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 869-2501.

