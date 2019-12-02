Christmas Music Rendezvous at the Arcadia Round Barn

ARCADIA – Some of Oklahoma’s best singer-songwriters are working up holiday numbers for the Dec. 8 Round Barn Rendezvous Christmas.

The annual event this Sunday is set for noon to 4:30 p.m. in the loft of the Arcadia Round Barn. Guests will be treated to a buffet of festive foods as well as the concert and a few sing-along numbers.

Midwest City singer-songwriter Joe Baxter, who coordinates the live music at the Round Barn, said he and a few of his musical friends will write original Christmas music for the Rendezvous, while others will present traditional holiday favorites. Among those scheduled to perform are Buffalo Rogers, Deana Rotromel, Rick Reiley, the McKedys, the Round Barn Ramblers, Gypsy Twang and Mike Music, and perhaps a surprise guest or two, Baxter said.

Admission is free but donations are accepted. Guests who so desire can bring something for the dessert table.

The Round Barn, west of Luther six miles on Historic Route 66, is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm.

For more information about live music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.