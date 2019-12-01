CommunityPecan FestivalTown

Luther Tree Lighting, Carriage Rides and Santa Event on Dec 7

dawnshelton 2 weeks ago
1 292 Less than a minute

How is your holiday spirit? Whether you are someone who holds off until after Thanksgiving to play Christmas music, someone who uses Labor Day to put up your Christmas tree, or someone who identifies with the Grinch, the Luther Parks Commission is hoping to boost all of our holiday joy with a fun event that will bring caroling, Santa and carriage rides all together in one bright event.

The event is Saturday, December 7 beginning at 5:30 pm for the Christmas tree lighting and caroling led by members of the Luther First Baptist Church choir. You’ll find the gathering on Main Street, and will be followed by carriage rides from 6 – 8 pm. This part of the evening is a creative fund-raiser to help the Luther Parks Commission’s effort to improve Wild Horse Park.

Carriage rides will be $3 for adults and $1 for children under 16, and no doubt tips will be welcomed. In addition, many of Luther’s shops will remain open on Saturday night just for the occasion. Maybe for those who work out of town, or do not have a chance to see what’s new in Luther, the event will provide a nice opportunity to shop, dine, support a great cause and get into the Christmas spirit.

Brush up on the lyrics for Joy to the World, and Deck The Halls, and plan to join your neighbors Saturday, Dec. 7,  5:30pm, to officially welcome the season to Luther.

Tags
dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

Bank Buys Town Land for New Building

December 13, 2017

LOUD but no problem at power plant

July 10, 2017

Pumpkin Patch

October 12, 2018

SATURDAY: Authors, Artists & Animals

September 17, 2018

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved  | Luther Register News
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker