Luther Tree Lighting, Carriage Rides and Santa Event on Dec 7

How is your holiday spirit? Whether you are someone who holds off until after Thanksgiving to play Christmas music, someone who uses Labor Day to put up your Christmas tree, or someone who identifies with the Grinch, the Luther Parks Commission is hoping to boost all of our holiday joy with a fun event that will bring caroling, Santa and carriage rides all together in one bright event.

The event is Saturday, December 7 beginning at 5:30 pm for the Christmas tree lighting and caroling led by members of the Luther First Baptist Church choir. You’ll find the gathering on Main Street, and will be followed by carriage rides from 6 – 8 pm. This part of the evening is a creative fund-raiser to help the Luther Parks Commission’s effort to improve Wild Horse Park.

Carriage rides will be $3 for adults and $1 for children under 16, and no doubt tips will be welcomed. In addition, many of Luther’s shops will remain open on Saturday night just for the occasion. Maybe for those who work out of town, or do not have a chance to see what’s new in Luther, the event will provide a nice opportunity to shop, dine, support a great cause and get into the Christmas spirit.

Brush up on the lyrics for Joy to the World, and Deck The Halls, and plan to join your neighbors Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30pm, to officially welcome the season to Luther.