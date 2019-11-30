Luther Band Student Plays with University Band

Edmond, OK – On Nov. 7, Oklahoma Christian University debuted a new aspect of its annual Fall Band Concert. Luther Middle School student Sophia Wynne played alongside OC students in the free performance. The concert is the first of its kind for OC, and among only a few concerts of its kind in the state to feature both college and high school students together.

The idea for this concert came to Scott Filleman, OC assistant professor of music and director of instrumental ensembles after interacting with younger students.

“Many of those students do not believe they are ‘good enough’ to play in college, no matter how good they really are,” Filleman said. “I have asked my students if they felt unqualified to play before they started here, and so many raised their hands. I found this to be a problem and sought to do something to help it.”

Wynne is in eighth grade and plays contra bass clarinet, according to Luther Band Director Hannah Donwell.

The musicians had two rehearsals to practice before the concert. Filleman planned for ten applicants but received 30 including students from Chandler, Deer Creek, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, Luther, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Oklahoma Homeschool Bands, Tuttle and Wellston.

The concert began with OC’s Symphonic Band playing some pieces on their own, then the high school students joined in playing “Blue Ridge Reel” by J.P. Pepper and “Shenandoah” by Frank Ticheli. The concert was held on the university’s campus in Judd Theatre. Oklahoma Christian University is located on Memorial Road in Oklahoma City